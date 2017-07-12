Daniel Cormier Sees Himself as the ‘Steady’ to Jon Jones’ ‘Up & Down’ [VIDEO]

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier reacted to the poignant UFC 214 trailer featuring the returning Jon Jones

The UFC released an epic trailer on the eve of UFC 213 depicting the troubled career of the mercurial MMA legend Jon Jones.

“Bones”, who has recently served the remainder of a one-year suspension following a positive test for estrogen blockers, will take on arch-nemesis Daniel Cormier for the title he was stripped of in April 2015 due to a controversial hit and run incident.

Cormier, who has been critical of Jones lifestyle consistently over the past couple of years, felt that the narrative of the feature was an ‘easy sell’ (via MMAJunkie):

“I think the story of redemption is an easy sell,” Cormier told MMAjunkie Radio.

“DC” suggested that the promotional film resonated with him, especially given the part he plays in the history of the 29-year-old Jones:

“I feel like, watching it, I was like two parties,” Cormier said. “You saw all the ups and downs of his career, and I was the steady, more adult voice in that promo, which is I think the narrative of the fight. The steady person vs. the up-and-down person.”

If you missed the excellent trailer the first time around, you can watch it in full at the top of the page.