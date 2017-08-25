Daniel Cormier Recounts Initial Shock Following Jon Jones USADA Situation

The world of MMA is recovering from another shockingly controversial situation involving mercurial light heavyweight Jon Jones

Jones, who had defeated reigning champ Cormier by way of knockout in their UFC 214 headliner last month, tested positive for a banned substance via a sample which was taken pre-fight.

Cormier recently talked Fox Sports through his initial shock and subsequent disappointment at hearing the news:

“Well, I was just getting to Hawaii,” Cormier said. “I was in the van heading to the hotel when I received a phone call, and the reaction was disbelief. It was crazy, man. You don’t expect to get that type of call anytime, much less when you’re on your way to a vacation with your family. Very difficult [to process]. You just want to have everything be right. I know when I walked away from that fight, I knew that he was better. You know? He had beat me again.”

Cormier admits that the entire situation has been “unexpected” despite Jones’ chequered past:

“The crazy thing is that, it comes at such a bad time because right as you’re starting to go through the process of dealing with a loss like that, it gets kind of thrown back in your face in the most unexpected way. I think that’s probably the most difficult part. I had just gotten back to work. You know [Kenny Florian], we’ve talked quite a bit over the past few weeks. The text messages were very short in the beginning and it got longer. When you start to kind of come back on the other side and it gets thrown back in your face, it sucks.”