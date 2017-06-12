Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones Ahead of UFC 214: ‘Just Stay Out of Trouble’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jon Jones
Daniel Cormier is urging Jon Jones to avoid foul play before their second encounter.

Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title on July 29. He’ll battle Jones inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in the main event of UFC 214. It’ll be a rematch from their Jan. 2015 bout, which Jones won by unanimous decision.

The two were supposed to meet at UFC 200 back in July, however “Bones” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the bout was scrapped. Jones served a suspension for a violation.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Cormier urged Jones to not do anything to jeopardize their title bout (via BJPenn.com):

“Jon, seven weeks to just stay out of trouble. Come to Anaheim, get beat, and I couldn’t care less what you do after. Just seven weeks, stay on the straight and narrow for seven weeks so we can do what we were supposed to do since the end of 2015. He beat me in January of 2015, I was going to fight Ryan Bader in New Orleans in June, and then I was going to get another rematch against Jon towards the end of 2015. We’ve been scheduled five times now we’ve only competed once.”

