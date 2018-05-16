Cormier Says Miocic Bout Should Determine Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter

Daniel Cormier is grateful for the position he’s currently in and feels he’s going into a bout that should determine who the pound-for-pound best fighter is.

Cormier is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. His next bout, however, won’t be a title defense. Instead, Cormier has his sights set on Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title.

Cormier and Miocic will collide in the main event of UFC 226. That card takes place on July 7. It’ll be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 226 will cap off “International Fight Week.”

Speaking to Damon Martin, “DC” said he’d like to be recognized as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world with a win over Miocic:

“That’s what it should be. Stipe and I are ranked like No. 3 and 4 or No. 4 and 5 in the pound-for-pound rankings right now. How much better does it get than that? This is as good as it gets in terms of sport, in terms of athletic competition, in terms of importance of the sport tied to one fight. It’s unbelievable. I’m so lucky to be a part of this.”

Cormier has only lost to one man in his professional mixed martial arts career. That man is Jon Jones, who would be considered the greatest pound-for-pound fighter today if not for his issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Jones’ misfortune played into Cormier’s hands as “DC” captured the vacant 205-pound gold when he finished Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220.

Miocic was on the same UFC 220 card, but as the headliner. He defended his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. Many favored “The Predator” due to his vicious knockout power. Miocic proved to be too much for Ngannou and he earned a unanimous decision victory.

Can Daniel Cormier get the job done at UFC 226?