Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson 2 Announced For UFC 210 On 4/8

On Tuesday, UFC officially announced the date and location for their next UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout.

As announced via their official social media channels this evening, the highly-anticipated rematch between current title holder Daniel Cormier and number one ranked contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will serve as the main event for the UFC 210 pay-per-view scheduled to go down in April.

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, airing live exclusively on pay-per-view. Join us here on 4/8 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 210 PPV.