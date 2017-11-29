Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir Official For UFC 220

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier will indeed defend his gold against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220.

Not too long ago, Cormier opened up a poll on social media asking fans who they want to see him defend her title against next. Oezdemir won the poll and Cormier essentially played matchmaker off the vote. The UFC seemingly had no issue with the match-up.

Recently, however, Oezdemir has found himself in legal trouble. “No Time” was arrested for aggravated battery stemming from an August bar fight. Many wondered if this meant Oezdemir’s title shot would be in jeopardy.

Today (Nov. 29), the UFC announced that Cormier will defend his 205-pound title against Oezdemir on Jan. 20. The action takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.