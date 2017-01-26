Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Plan Involves Standing & Trading With Anthony Johnson

Daniel Cormier knows he can out-wrestle Anthony Johnson.

But the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion isn’t planning on doing much of that when he squares off with “Rumble” at UFC 210 later this year.

I get to go in there and fold up Rumble Johnson like a nice load of laundry,” Cormier said. “No wrestling. I’m standing up with Rumble Johnson. You say you’re going to knock me (out) – prove it to me on April 8. I’ll be waiting for you.

“I’m going to stand with this dude. What’s the worst that can happen?”

That worst could be the same fate Johnson gave to Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader and Jimi Manuwa since a 2015 submission loss to Cormier for the then-vacant title. Johnson has finished each of his last three opponents, including Teixeira in just 13 seconds.

Cormier hasn’t ended a fight via strikes since a 2014 first round TKO over Patrick Cummins.