Daniel Kelly Eyeing Ranked Middleweights Including Anderson Silva & Vitor Belfort

Daniel Kelly is ready to take a leap in competition.
Kelly is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Rashad Evans at UFC 209. It was Kelly’s highest ranked opponent and while he isn’t ranked yet, he is eyeing top-15 opponents.
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Kelly expressed his desire to battle Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort (via Bloody Elbow):
“(Fighting) Vitor would be awesome. Look, outside of the top six – well now we’ve got GSP who’s thrown a spanner in the – not a spanner, he’s made the title picture a little bit more interesting. So you got Bisping, GSP, Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold, Jacare, Rob Whittaker, Mousasi, they’re all fighting for the title thing at the moment. Anyone down from that I’d be happy to fight, more than happy to fight. Anderson Silva’s everyone’s dream to fight him, isn’t it? So outside of everyone going, ‘I want to fight Conor McGregor,’ Anderson Silva would be awesome. Another former champion, same as Vitor, but Anderson would be really cool. But we’ll see what they offer me in the next week or so. As long as it’s a ranked guy, I don’t really mind.”