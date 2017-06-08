Daniel Kelly on Being UFC Fight Night 110 Underdog: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Kelly
Image Credit: Official YouTube Channel of UFC

Daniel Kelly doesn’t pay any mind to the odds for his fights.

Much like his match-up against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Rashad Evans, Kelly is the underdog going into his bout with Derek Brunson. Kelly won his bout against Evans and plans to do the same against Brunson.

As far as being the underdog once again goes, Kelly told MMAJunkie.com that fighting higher ranked competition is all that matters:

“It doesn’t bother me at all, and the good thing is – because I’m fighting better guys every time – that’s how it’s going to be. But I’m what, -300 or -350 – a 3-1 underdog? I don’t care. It just means I’m fighting better guys, and that’s how it’s going to be.”

As a former judo Olympian and at the age of 39, Kelly’s body has been put through the paces. He has a theory as to why he’s able to keep going.

“I don’t know that I’m some kind of special athlete. I think it’s just stubbornness that keeps dragging me along.”

Kelly battles Brunson this Saturday night (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The middleweight clash will serve as UFC Fight Night 110‘s co-main event.

