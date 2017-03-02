Daniel Kelly on Fight With Rashad Evans: ‘It’s Nothing New to me to be an Underdog’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Kelly
Image Credit: Official YouTube Channel of UFC

Daniel Kelly doesn’t mind being an underdog for his bout against Rashad Evans.

Kelly meets “Suga” this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will compete on the main card of UFC 209. This will be Evans’ middleweight debut.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder was a heavyweight early in his career, but never fought below the 205-pound weight class. He’ll try his luck against the judo Olympian.

As of now, Evans is a -240 favorite over Kelly, who finds himself at +200. Kelly told UFC.com that he isn’t surprised to be the underdog once again in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career:

“Yeah absolutely (I was underestimated). Australian judo, in some circles, can be likened to the Jamaican bobsled team. It’s nothing new to me to be the underdog, and I’ll be the underdog again when I fight Rashad. Obviously, it’s a judo vs. wrestling kind of thing. His wrestling’s very good, I’m hoping that my judo will nullify that. He’s very fast and explosive, but he may tire later in the fight and I think that’s where I’ll come into my own.”

The main card of UFC 209 airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

