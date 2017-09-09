Daniel Kelly to Face Elias Theodoreau at UFC Sydney

UFC Sydney has an Ultimate Fighter: Nations reunion in store for fans. The event, which takes place November 8 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, will see Daniel Kelly face TUF Nations: Canada vs. Australia winner Elias Theodoreau. The promotion confirmed the pairing earlier this week, adding it to their official website. Kelly also appeared on the show, losing to Canada’s Sheldon Westcott in the Quarter Finals of the series.

Theodoreau (13-2) has gone 5-2 in the UFC starting out with his big win at the finale over Westcott. He recently suffered the second loss of his MMA career, however, to Brad Tavares at the TUF 25 finale. The popular middleweight will look to get things back on track against Kelly, who has staved off father time and went on quite a run in the 185lb division until coming up against Derek Brunson in June.

Kelly (13–2) is 6-2 in the UFC, which makes his fight with Theodoreau quite evenly matched. The judoka, who has competed for Australia in four separate Olympic games and served as the country’s judo coach at the 2016 games in Rio, went on a four fight winning streak between 2015 and March of this year, when he beat former light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans. However, his feelgood story was derailed when he was KO’d by Brunson in June.

A win, however, would get either fighter back in the game. At 39 years old, age will once again be the story for Kelly, known for his “dad bod” when he takes on the Canadian, who is a decade younger.