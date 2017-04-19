Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes To Go Down At UFC 213

UFC 213 in Las Vegas has a heavyweight affair set to go down, as Poland’s Daniel Omielanczuk will battle American Curtis Blaydes on the card. The news was first reported by MMADNA. Though the UFC has not confirmed the bout, Blaydes would later post the news on his official Instagram account.

Omielanczuk (19–7–1 (1)), 4-4 in the UFC, is in desperate need of a win after losing his last two bouts. The former KSW star most recently dropped a split decision to Timothy Johnson at UFC Fight Night 107 in London.

Blaydes (6-1, 1NC), meanwhile, is coming off what would have been his second UFC win. However, that TKO (injury) victory was changed to a No Contest when Blaydes tested positive for marijuana. Following that UFC Fight Night 104 fight in February with Adam Milstead, Blaydes was fined and suspended 90 days by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. USADA, however, did not suspend Blaydes, as he tested under the threshold for marijuana metabolites set by the drug testing agency.

As a result, Blaydes will be free and clear of his suspension well in advance of UFC 213, which takes play July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Also announced for the card is a bantamweight title fight between champ Cody Garbrandt and former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

