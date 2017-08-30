Daniel Spitz Admits he Wasn’t Prepared For UFC Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Spitz Marc Godbeer
Daniel Spitz (Black/White Trunks) vs. Marc Godbeer Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Spitz is hoping to learn from his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

On Sept. 16, Spitz will take on Anthony Hamilton on the UFC Fight Night 116 card. The action takes place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Back in March, Spitz made his UFC debut against Mark Godbeer. Spitz lost the bout by unanimous decision.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, Spitz admitted that he didn’t prepare as well as he hoped:

“I’m be lying if I said I was 100 percent prepared. I really didn’t have many heavyweights to train with before my last fight, so when I got put in the clinch, it took a lot out of me.”

He then talked about a crucial addition to his camp.

“Roy Nelson [has] been a huge help for me. He’s fought everyone; the guy is a veteran. Getting to roll with him for even half an hour improves your game leaps and bounds. You learn a lot of those heavyweight niches that you didn’t know just grappling little guys.”

