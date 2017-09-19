Daniel Spitz Talks 24-Second Knockout Over Anthony Hamilton

Daniel Spitz says his quick knockout victory over Anthony Hamilton was part of the plan.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 16), Spitz took on Hamilton in a heavyweight bout. The action took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Spitz earned a knockout victory in just 24 seconds.

“Daddy Long Legs” recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com and said he had studied Hamilton’s tendencies going into the fight:

“I knew when he throws a right hand, his head always tends to lean forward. Me and my coach both picked up on that, and we drilled that same combination literally thousands of times. It just worked, you know.”