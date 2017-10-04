Daniel Straus Isn’t Bothered by Emmanuel Sanchez’s Reach Advantage

Daniel Straus isn’t allowing anything to deter him ahead of his bout with Emmanuel Sanchez.

This Friday night (Oct. 6), Straus and Sanchez will do battle inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The bout is set to be featured on the main card of Bellator 184.

MMAMania.com recently had a chance to speak with Straus, who said distractions go out the window when the cage door closes:

“Everybody coming into a fight thinks they have my number. I’ve heard that plenty of times. The thing that I always say is, ‘You have to see me.’ You’re gonna have to physically step into that f*cking cage and see me. You can think whatever number you’ve got. You think you can beat me at any point. You can think you have the better coaching, better coaching staff, better teammates — and you might be true! The only problem is that on October 6 at a certain time you have to walk into that place with none of them and see me.”

While some may point to Sanchez’s reach advantage as a difference maker, Straus doesn’t care to be bothered by it.

“The reach advantage doesn’t mean much to me, especially if I’m on the inside, especially if I move faster than him. He has to tag me. I just need to play my part, I need to do my game, I need to fight my fight and not worry about him. If I’m worried about him then of course he’s going to win and get sh*t done. I don’t worry about any of that.”