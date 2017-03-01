Daniel Straus: ‘It’s Was Rough Getting Back’ to Active Competition

Daniel Straus hasn’t had an easy road back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Straus, who is the reigning Bellator featherweight champion, hasn’t fought since Nov. 2015. He will meet Patricio Freire for the fourth time on April 21 in the main event of Bellator 178. Straus’ last bout was a unanimous decision win over Freire.

The 145-pounder out of Cincinnati, Ohio has been out of action for over a year due to a hand injury. Straus told Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show that he’s happy to be back after having to undergo three surgeries: