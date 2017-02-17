Daniel Straus vs. Patricio Freire 4 Announced as Bellator 178 Headliner

Forget a trilogy, Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire are doing battle for a fourth time.

During a press conference, Bellator announced a fourth bout between featherweight champion Straus and “Pitbull.” The title match-up will headline Bellator 178 on April 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Straus last competed back in Nov. 2015. He defeated Freire by unanimous decision to capture the 145-pound gold. With the victory, Straus became a two-time Bellator featherweight title holder. It was his third contest with “Pitbull.”

Freire got the better of Straus in their first two encounters. Their first battle took place back in May 2011 as part of the Bellator season four featherweight tournament final. “Pitbull” won the fight by unanimous decision.

In their second scrap, Freire submitted Straus in his first successful title defense. “Pitbull” finished the fight via rear-naked choke with 11 seconds left in the fourth round.

In his last outing, Freire was finished for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “Pitbull” took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Ben Henderson. Freire’s leg couldn’t withstand anymore punishment and he was beaten via TKO in the second round.

Freire has gone 1-2 in his last three bouts. Straus hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2015. The reigning 145-pound champion has yet to successfully defend his championship. He’ll look to change that in two months and extend his winning streak to three.

You can watch the press conference featuring the Bellator 178 announcement below: