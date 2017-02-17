Daniel Straus vs. Patricio Freire 4 Announced as Bellator 178 Headliner

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Straus vs Patricio Freire
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Forget a trilogy, Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire are doing battle for a fourth time.

During a press conference, Bellator announced a fourth bout between featherweight champion Straus and “Pitbull.” The title match-up will headline Bellator 178 on April 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Straus last competed back in Nov. 2015. He defeated Freire by unanimous decision to capture the 145-pound gold. With the victory, Straus became a two-time Bellator featherweight title holder. It was his third contest with “Pitbull.”

Freire got the better of Straus in their first two encounters. Their first battle took place back in May 2011 as part of the Bellator season four featherweight tournament final. “Pitbull” won the fight by unanimous decision.

In their second scrap, Freire submitted Straus in his first successful title defense. “Pitbull” finished the fight via rear-naked choke with 11 seconds left in the fourth round.

In his last outing, Freire was finished for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “Pitbull” took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Ben Henderson. Freire’s leg couldn’t withstand anymore punishment and he was beaten via TKO in the second round.

Freire has gone 1-2 in his last three bouts. Straus hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2015. The reigning 145-pound champion has yet to successfully defend his championship. He’ll look to change that in two months and extend his winning streak to three.

You can watch the press conference featuring the Bellator 178 announcement below:

LATEST NEWS

Bellator 172 Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Video: Watch Full Bellator 172 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

0
The Bellator 172 ceremonial weigh-ins are in the books. Tomorrow night (Feb. 18) 32 fighters will step inside the Bellator cage in the SAP Center...
Nikita Krylov

Nikita Krylov Has Been Released From UFC Contract

0
Despite winning five of his last six bouts, Nikita Krylov is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). UFC officials have confirmed that Krylov...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway on Conor McGregor Rematch: ‘I Ain’t Chasing Nobody’

0
Max Holloway doesn't plan on begging for "big money fights." The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim featherweight title holder is set to compete in...
Daniel Straus vs Patricio Freire

Daniel Straus vs. Patricio Freire 4 Announced as Bellator 178 Headliner

0
Forget a trilogy, Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire are doing battle for a fourth time. During a press conference, Bellator announced a fourth bout between...
Mark Godbeer training for UFC 209

Mark Godbeer Set to Face Replacement Opponent Daniel Spitz at UFC 209

0
Mark Godbeer (pictured) has a new opponent for UFC 209. Godbeer was originally set to go one-on-one with Todd Duffee at UFC 209 on March...