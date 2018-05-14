Dillon Danis’ Potential Next Opponent Revealed

We now have a name for who may be the second professional opponent for Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis (1-0) made his successful professional debut last month in a first round toehold submission victory over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. The brass SBJ Ireland member has already called for fights with the likes of undefeated welterweight legend Ben Askren (18-0), stating the fight would be an “easy submission” victory. Speaking with John McCarthy following his debut victory, this confidence was on full display:

“I said this before I came in – no one has ever experienced submissions like this in MMA. I’m the one that created all this,” Danis said. “I did all the media. I built up this whole card. So all the bums on the rest of the card are going to call me out now.”

Speaking to TMZ Sunday, Neiman Gracie did not call out Danis, but rather insisted that the deal is all but done, provided Danis accepts the fight.

“I’m here ready to fight (Danis). Let’s see if he wants to fight.” Gracie continues, “I don’t know what’s going on. He’s very tough on Twitter, but in real life, I don’t know what’s going on. So I’m here again, doing this one more time, and let’s see if he accepts the fight now.

I talked to the Bellator guys, and they said they’re going to offer him the fight. So let’s wait and see.”

Neiman Gracie is also undefeated, but at 8-0, has seven more fights of experience. 7 of his 8 victories came by way of submission, so a Gracie/Danis encounter would be a five-star grappling affair. And according to Gracie, it is up to Danis to decide if it will take place.

Is Neiman Gracie an opponent that makes sense for Dillon Danis’ next fight?