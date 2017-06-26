Darrell Horcher: ‘It Was so Emotional For me to Get Back’

After a near-death experience, Darrell Horcher is grateful to be alive and come back to the sport he loves with a win.

Horcher survived a motorcycle accident, but didn’t think he’d ever fight again. Fast forward to June 2017 and “The Saint” is back with his first win under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Horcher said he’s beyond thrilled to restore order in his life and get a win:

“It was so emotional for me to get back. I fought so hard to be here. It was a long year and what I’ve come from, most would people say a year is very short. And if you look at it on paper it is, but for me it was very hard. I pushed myself to do this, to come back, to get a win.”

Horcher went on to say that his goal was finally accomplished.

“My goal was to get back here, to step in that octagon and get a W. I came up short in my debut, and, you know, you fight the No. 1 (contender) in the division on eight days’ notice, I lost 25 pounds in seven days. I came off the couch, I hadn’t trained in months. This was my real debut.”