Darren Elkins Believes He’ll Knock Out Dennis Bermudez at UFC on FOX 25

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Darren Elkins
Image Credit: Eric Bolte of USA TODAY Sports

Darren Elkins is going for his 23rd professional mixed martial arts win.

He’ll have his chance this Saturday night (July 22). Elkins will meet Dennis Bermudez inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to the media, “The Damage” said he’s expecting a tough fight that will ultimately go his way (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The focus on this camp was, work on my defense. I don’t want to take that much abuse this time, obviously. It was make it a (expletive) exciting fight and make it a fast-paced fight. I think me and him are going to have a lot of scrambles, and then (I’ll) KO him at the end.”

Latest MMA News

Mike Winkeljohn

Mike Winkeljohn Breaks Down What May Give Mayweather Problems Against McGregor

0
Mike Winkeljohn believes Conor McGregor has a chance to frustrate Floyd Mayweather enough to make a difference in their Aug. 26 bout. Many are counting...
Dana White Conor McGregor

Dana White: Conor McGregor is Very Important to The UFC

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White isn't afraid to admit how crucial Conor McGregor has been to the popularity of the promotion. While stars...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown Talks About Preparing Jesse Taylor For TUF 25 Finale

0
Matt Brown is happy to have been a part of Jesse Taylor's camp leading up to his victory on "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25...
Darren Elkins

Darren Elkins Believes He’ll Knock Out Dennis Bermudez at UFC on FOX 25

0
Darren Elkins is going for his 23rd professional mixed martial arts win. He'll have his chance this Saturday night (July 22). Elkins will meet Dennis...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says There’s a ‘Very Real Chance’ McGregor Can KO Mayweather

0
Eddie Alvarez is backing an old foe in his quest to dethrone Floyd Mayweather. Alvarez and Conor McGregor fought in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Load more