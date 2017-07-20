Darren Elkins Believes He’ll Knock Out Dennis Bermudez at UFC on FOX 25

Darren Elkins is going for his 23rd professional mixed martial arts win.

He’ll have his chance this Saturday night (July 22). Elkins will meet Dennis Bermudez inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to the media, “The Damage” said he’s expecting a tough fight that will ultimately go his way (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The focus on this camp was, work on my defense. I don’t want to take that much abuse this time, obviously. It was make it a (expletive) exciting fight and make it a fast-paced fight. I think me and him are going to have a lot of scrambles, and then (I’ll) KO him at the end.”