Darren Elkins Isn’t Concerned About Being an Underdog at UFC 209

Darren Elkins is focused on his performance inside the Octagon, not on the odds.

Despite being on a three-fight winning streak, Elkins is a sizable +520 underdog going into his bout tonight (March 4) against Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209. The bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the event’s prelims.

Bektic is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. His record stands at 11-0 with eight finishes. He’s had five TKO victories and three submissions. Bektic submitted Russell Doane in his last outing back in Oct. 2016.

Elkins hasn’t competed since July 2016. He defeated Godofredo Pepey by unanimous decision at a UFC on FOX event in Chicago, Illinois.

“The Damage” recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com. He brushed off the odds against him and said his opponent is in for a rude awakening: