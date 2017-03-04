Darren Elkins Isn’t Concerned About Being an Underdog at UFC 209

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Darren Elkins
Image Credit: Eric Bolte of USA TODAY Sports

Darren Elkins is focused on his performance inside the Octagon, not on the odds.

Despite being on a three-fight winning streak, Elkins is a sizable +520 underdog going into his bout tonight (March 4) against Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209. The bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the event’s prelims.

Bektic is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. His record stands at 11-0 with eight finishes. He’s had five TKO victories and three submissions. Bektic submitted Russell Doane in his last outing back in Oct. 2016.

Elkins hasn’t competed since July 2016. He defeated Godofredo Pepey by unanimous decision at a UFC on FOX event in Chicago, Illinois.

“The Damage” recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com. He brushed off the odds against him and said his opponent is in for a rude awakening:

“I am aware of the odds. You know me; I don’t give a (expletive) about the odds. Never have. I think I have seven wins when the odds were against me, so that’s a good sign. I know Bektic is undefeated. He’s a tough opponent. I’m not going to give him more respect than he deserves. I’m a great fighter too, and he hasn’t fought anybody on my level, so he’s going to find out on Saturday.”

