Darren Elkins on Comeback Win Over Mirsad Bektic: ‘That Fight Really Tested my Will’

Darren Elkins pulled off what many view as the “Comeback of the Year” so far.
Earlier this month at UFC 209, Elkins took on Mirsad Bektic on the preliminary portion of the card. Bektic was dominating the fight until the final frame. “The Damage” was able to knock out Bektic with a head kick and punches.
The comeback win stunned many fans and analysts. Elkins told Flo Combat that he knew he had to do all he could to pull off a win:
“That fight really tested my will. I know the third round is always my round. I was definitely taking a beating in the first round. The second round wasn’t quite as bad but I still lost it. I had to dig deep. I overcame all obstacles. I was proud of myself. I didn’t let myself go to that place. The only concern I had was going back to my corner and seeing how bad the cut was. I am laying on the canvas and he is elbowing me in half guard. I had blood all over my face. I could see it all over the mat. I wasn’t sure how bad the cut was. Going back to the corner I knew they were going to bring the doctor in to check it and tell me if I could continue. I was hoping for the best.”