Darren Elkins on Comeback Win Over Mirsad Bektic: ‘That Fight Really Tested my Will’

Darren Elkins pulled off what many view as the “Comeback of the Year” so far.

Earlier this month at UFC 209, Elkins took on Mirsad Bektic on the preliminary portion of the card. Bektic was dominating the fight until the final frame. “The Damage” was able to knock out Bektic with a head kick and punches.

The comeback win stunned many fans and analysts. Elkins told Flo Combat that he knew he had to do all he could to pull off a win: