Darren Elkins Pulls Off Amazing Comeback To Submit Michael Johnson

Round 1:

Elkins fails on a takedown attempt and catches an uppercut from Johnson who is swinging fast. Johnson’s speed is lightning fast and he rocks Elkins a bit but he’s able to seemingly recover. A nice straight lands for Johnson and he stuffs another takedown attempt. A big left hand lands for Johnson and it stuns Elkins a bit as he then eats an uppercut.

Another 1-2 combo lands flush for Johnson and he circles away from some strikes from Elkins. Elkins is able to land a nice combination of his own but Johnson continues to press forward. Johnson unloads a nice combination moving backwards and presses forward with even more punishment. Johnson slips a body kick from Elkins and lands a nice combination as the round coms to an end.

Round 2:

Johnson has a kick caught and Elkins gets a takedown and is in half guard. Elkins unloads with ground-and-pound, mixing in hammer fists and elbows accordingly. After a scramble Elkins is able to take Johnson’s back and lock in the rear-naked choke. After getting dominated on the feet by Johnson in the first round, Elkins is able to lock in the rear-naked and force the tap. Amazing stuff.

Official Result: Darren Elkins def. Michael Johnson via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:22)