Darren Elkins Wants Top Five Opponent Next, Then UFC Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Darren Elkins believes it’s time for a fight that’ll elevate him towards title contention.

After three hard-fought rounds, Elkins took a split decision victory over Dennis Bermudez last night (July 22). The featherweight tilt served as UFC on FOX 25’s co-main event. The win pushed Elkins’ streak to four.

Speaking to Megan Olivi, “The Damage” said he knew he’d have an edge in the grappling department over Bermudez:

“Yeah I did. On paper, most people didn’t think I did but I had a feeling that I was gonna be stronger than him. I’m the bigger fighter and I just worked on making sure my wrestling was on point. When we got against that cage I was a lot stronger than him. I figured that I could take him down every time.”

He went on to say that a top five ranked featherweight would open a major door for him. With a win over a high ranked opponent, Elkins believes he can earn a title shot.

“I think I need a top five guy to put me in there, rightfully so. I know they’re talking Frankie Edgar’s next, so I want a top five guys and after that I want a title shot.”

