Darren Till Eyes Third-Round Knockout Over Stephen Thompson

Darren Till sees a finish over Stephen Thompson in his future.

On May 27, Till will meet Stephen Thompson inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The number seven ranked Till is looking to make his biggest statement yet against number one ranked Thompson. The welterweight clash is set to headline UFC Liverpool.

Till stunned many mixed martial arts fans and experts with his first-round thrashing of Donald Cerrone back in Oct. 2017. It was Till’s first win over a ranked opponent. As for Thompson, he got back in the win column with a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal.

During a recent appearance on the Obviously Fight Talk podcast, Till said he’s ready to prove he’s more than just hype (via MMAFighting.com):

“I know he’s got some good training partners — Chris Weidman and that — but I don’t see where he is better than me anywhere. I just think my striking is better than his and I’m going to beat him. As soon as I beat Stephen everyone will know that I’m the best striker in the welterweight division. As soon as I beat him on the 27th then people can stop talking about my hype train.”

Till went on to predict the outcome of the fight.

“Third-round knockout.”

Do you think Darren Till has what it takes to finish Stephen Thompson?