Darren Till: I Don’t Care About Rankings, I Want Gold

Darren Till talks a big game and is confident he will back it up.

On Oct. 21, Till will meet Donald Cerrone inside Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will headline UFC Fight Night 118. Till has an undefeated professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 15-0-1.

Many consider this to be Till’s biggest test by far, but the bruiser from Liverpool isn’t short on confidence. During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, Till said he’s got some big goals for his career:

“Sh*t, it doesn’t matter. The only thing I want is that belt. I’ll beat ‘Cowboy’ and I’ll beat the rest, and I still don’t want them to put me in those rankings, because I don’t care about those rankings. I want gold. I’m on a course of destruction to be the greatest fighter of all time.”