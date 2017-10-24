Darren Till: I Knew Donald Cerrone Was a Broken Man at UFC Gdansk

Darren Till believes Donald Cerrone lost at UFC Fight Night 118 before the bout began.

Till took on Cerrone inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. Going into the fight, Till said he would finish Cerrone quickly. He lived up to his word, earning a first-round TKO win.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Till said he always knew he had the fight won:

“Cowboy gave me the opportunity, he didn’t need to give me the opportunity and he did. It wasn’t the best decision from himself because he didn’t know me before this fight. The thing is with me that you might not know me, but when you get into that cage with me and you look across and I’m standing there – you know that it’s real and that my confidence is real. As soon as he stepped into the cage on Saturday, I knew that he was a broken man.”