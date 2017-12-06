Darren Till: ‘I Will F*cking Throw Down With Anyone’

Darren Till is showing no fear and simply wants someone to fight him.

Till is coming off a first-round destruction of Donald Cerrone back in October. The victory improved Till’s record to 16-0-1. “The Gorilla” finds himself at the seventh spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Jim podcast, Till said he’s ready to run through anyone in his way (via BJPenn.com):

“There are no dream fights for me, I’m the dream fight now. After another one or two guys fall at my feet, I’m the guy in MMA and that’s the way it’s going to be. All these fighters can hate on me in the UFC, I can see them all tweeting about me sometimes hating on me, but I don’t give a fuck what you say, I just believe in myself. I got a goal, I just want to be a champion and I want to be the greatest fighter of all time so f-cking hate on that you pieces of sh-t. I don’t give a f-ck what they say and if they got something to say, come f-cking fight me because I’m not scared of no one mate, not a f-cking person. If they want to throw down with me, then I will f-cking throw down with anyone.”