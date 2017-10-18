Darren Till: I’m a Fan of Donald Cerrone, But I am Going to Knock Him Out

Darren Till respects Donald Cerrone, but he plans on finishing him this Saturday (Oct. 21).

Till battles Cerrone inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The welterweight scrap will headline UFC Fight Night 118. Till will look to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Till said he’s all business come fight night:

“I came up watching him when he was fighting in the WEC (and) all of his UFC fights. I’m a fan. But I am still going to knock him out on Saturday. I respect him. After the fight he can have a Budweiser with me. But I will go in there to knock him straight out. That’s what I will do.”

He went on to say that with a win, he won’t be calling for a title shot so soon.

“I don’t want a title after this fight. I don’t believe I’ve earned that fight. I will never disrespect the champion that way. I want to (expletive) that champion up anyway. But I’m not going to disrespect that guy. That guy has racked years and years to get where he is now. And I just beat Cerrone, and it’s like, the guy thinks he deserves a title shot? No. I’ve got a good head on me. And I know after Cerrone I need to beat maybe one or two more people until I get that title.”