Darren Till & Kamaru Usman Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

It’s been well established that top prospect Darren Till would return to action inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

Till is coming off the biggest win of his pro-MMA career thus far by beating former title contender Donald Cerrone.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce his opponent, there are many competitors who have made it known that they want to fight him.

This leads us to Kamaru Usman, who absolutely believes that the UFC is attempting to protect their prospect from tough fights. Usman ripped Till on Tuesday morning with this post on Twitter:

“Yo @darrentill2 you talked all that shit about wanting the fight but now you’re trying to ask for another lightweight?? 🤔🤔 Go sit the fuck down somewhere mate @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00.”

Yo @darrentill2 you talked all that shit about wanting the fight but now you’re trying to ask for another lightweight?? 🤔🤔 Go sit the fuck down somewhere mate @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 20, 2018

This leads us to the Twitter exchange between these two fighters.

“I’m sorry mate, truth is I’m scared of you! At 100% I could imagine you to be a monster so fuck that shit. I’m scared of wrestlers! And your striking is great aswell! Weird that you called out Colby after your last fight and not me tho 🤷🏻‍♂️🤫😐🤔 #UsmanTheTwitterTalker/”

I’m sorry mate, truth is I’m scared of you! At 100% I could imagine you to be a monster so fuck that shit. I’m scared of wrestlers! And your striking is great aswell! Weird that you called out Colby after your last fight and not me tho 🤷🏻‍♂️🤫😐🤔 #UsmanTheTwitterTalker — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 21, 2018

“I called out Colby because he wasn’t under witness protection from @danawhite like you. He just simply hid like a lil Bitch. Now I’m free you’re free the only way this fight doesn’t happen is either you’re a lil bitch or still under witness protection from Dana.”

I called out Colby because he wasn't under witness protection from @danawhite like you. He just simply hid like a lil Bitch. Now I'm free you're free the only way this fight doesn't happen is either you're a lil bitch or still under witness protection from Dana. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 21, 2018

I’m a bitch who will come to rip your fucking head off, you will fake to want to fight with me and try to shag my leg off… I am finally ready to get over my fears and fight you. You beast! @seanshelby #UFCLiverpool 🇬🇧 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 21, 2018

You're a cheap version of Connor. All this fake hype because you beat a washed up lightweight.

UFC record (4-0-1) 2 finishes 1 draw and don't forget you couldn't make weight.

Me (7-0) more 10-8 rd than you have ufc fights. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 21, 2018

Difference between me and @USMAN84kg is… I know he’s a tough fight! He thinks he is just gonna walk over me… hahaha what a guy, you have to love him! Keep your guard up GANGSTER!! 🇳🇬 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 21, 2018

Did I say you weren't tough?? No!! The difference is that I know that and I welcome it. Unlike you waiting for Dana to keep you safe away from the real killa in the division. U got skill but ur not a MMA fighter don't let this fake hype get U embarrassed in front of Liverpool. https://t.co/1dwErO7GVZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 21, 2018

If you welcome it stop talking all kinds of shit. Have some respect and stop being a jealous man just because there is a little more attention on me for beating a lightweight. Ye, your @ufc record is better than mine! An what, who gives a fuck!! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 21, 2018

I don’t care who you beat or the fake hype on you. A win is a win but don’t start poking your bird chest out acting like you’re a savage. Don’t say you’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere? And try to 🦆 the real savage. You’ll fight some guys,some times, some places. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 21, 2018

Ok mate your right, your the real savage, the real gangster etc… what more you want? I’ve just agreed to everything your saying. I’ve gave you respect. Your a great fighter ye. I said your record is better than mine and your still talking shit haha. Go to sleep kamara. — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 21, 2018

Don’t be fooled by the media and these fake ass fighters claiming to be tough. I will humbly humble them all. When you’re ready to face your fears my little lad have the UFC call me 😉 @darrentill2 @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 21, 2018

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on this exchange? Sound off in the comment section below.