Darren Till & Kamaru Usman Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Darren Till
It’s been well established that top prospect Darren Till would return to action inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

Till is coming off the biggest win of his pro-MMA career thus far by beating former title contender Donald Cerrone.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce his opponent, there are many competitors who have made it known that they want to fight him.

This leads us to Kamaru Usman, who absolutely believes that the UFC is attempting to protect their prospect from tough fights. Usman ripped Till on Tuesday morning with this post on Twitter:

“Yo @darrentill2 you talked all that shit about wanting the fight but now you’re trying to ask for another lightweight?? 🤔🤔 Go sit the fuck down somewhere mate @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00.”

This leads us to the Twitter exchange between these two fighters.

“I’m sorry mate, truth is I’m scared of you! At 100% I could imagine you to be a monster so fuck that shit. I’m scared of wrestlers! And your striking is great aswell! Weird that you called out Colby after your last fight and not me tho 🤷🏻‍♂️🤫😐🤔 #UsmanTheTwitterTalker/”

“I called out Colby because he wasn’t under witness protection from @danawhite like you. He just simply hid like a lil Bitch. Now I’m free you’re free the only way this fight doesn’t happen is either you’re a lil bitch or still under witness protection from Dana.”

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks.

