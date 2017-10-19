Darren Till Knows Importance of Fighting Donald Cerrone

Darren Till is just 24 years old, but the UFC welterweight will headline a card against one of the more well-known fighters on the roster this Saturday.

Till takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 from Poland. The card airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

With a record of 15-0-1, including nine knockouts and two submissions, Till feels the opportunity is there to make a name for himself.

“It’s the biggest moment of my career to date. I’m just trying to live in the moment and make the most of every minute of it,” he said. “This kind of opportunity doesn’t come along all the time. I’ve grabbed it with both hands.

“Fighting isn’t about age or experience; it’s about intelligence. I know I’m the most intelligent fighter out there. I don’t think he’s half the fighter I am, I really don’t. This fight is my fight, it’s my show.”

Till made his UFC debut in 2015 with a knockout of Wendell de Oliveira. He fought Nicolas Dalby to a draw later that year and has scored decisions over Jessin Ayari and Bojan Velickovic since.