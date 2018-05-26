Darren Till Misses Weight For UFC Liverpool Fight With Stephen Thompson By 3.5 Pounds

UFC fighter and event headliner Darren Till has missed weight for UFC Liverpool. The hometown hero is considered as one of the bigger welterweights in the division, and the difficult weight cut has proved too much for the man known as “The Gorilla” after he weighed in at 174.5 pounds, 3.5 pounds over the welterweight limit.

Concerns were first raised after Darren Till missed the 2-hour weigh-in window, but UFC officials confirmed that he had been granted an extra hour due to a family emergency.

It is unclear whether his opponent Stephen Thompson will take the fight or not, but fighters who have missed weight and gone ahead with their bouts are currently 6-0 in the UFC for 2018.

Stay tuned to MMANews.com as this story unfolds.