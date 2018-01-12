Darren Till: Nobody Can Say That I Don’t Deserve This or That

Darren Till isn’t letting anyone tell him he’s had opportunities handed to him.

Till has quickly risen up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. He scored his biggest victory against Donald Cerrone back in Oct. 2017. “The Gorilla” ran through Cerrone to earn a first-round TKO win.

With the win, Till shot up to the seventh spot on the official UFC 170-pound rankings. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Till said he’s worked hard to get to this level:

“I just want people to know that I’m willing to fight anyone so nobody can say that I don’t deserve this or that. It’s not down to me to decide who deserves a shot at me or somebody else. I think we should all just fight each other and find out who the best is. Because sometimes a guy is champion but he’s not exactly the best. A lot of people said that about (Conor McGregor), that he got an easy go of it, but I don’t think he did.”