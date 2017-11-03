Darren Till: People Want me to Kill Colby Covington For Disrespecting Brazil

Darren Till has been getting requests to do some harm to Colby Covington inside the Octagon.

Covington garnered massive heat after defeating Demian Maia in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Covington said Brazil was a dump full of filthy animals. Fans threw garbage at Covington following his post-fight interview.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Till said people have been hoping to see him put a stop to Covington:

“I’ve had about a thousand messages from Brazilians, angry as well, saying they want me to kill Colby. (They say), ‘He’s disrespected our country and he’s disrespecting you’. You know, he really did. Why did he do that? That was ridiculous.”

He went on to say that he’s eating up the attention.

“People want me to kill Colby for disrespecting Brazil. Then there’s me and Perry and there are a load of other guys as well. (Kamaru Usman) is on Instagram saying that he wants to fight me. It’s amazing.”