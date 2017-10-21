Darren Till Pulls Off Shocking First Round Finish Over Donald Cerrone

Round 1:

Cerrone’s opening takedown attempt is stuffed and Till continues his pressure forward on the feet. A left-hand lands for Till and another one lands again. Cerrone gets a takedown but Till is right back up to his feet. Cerrone pressures Till against the fence but the Englishman is able to separate. A jab lands for Till and he follows it up with a couple of left hands. Till is really finding a home for his left hand shots but Cerrone seems to e taking them well. A body shot lands for Cerrone but he gets wobbled but a quick combination from Till.

Till smells blood and goes off before finishing off Cowboy with a barrage of strikes. What a shocker, and a new star may have just been born.

Official Result: Darren Till def. Donald Cerrone via R1 TKO (punches, 4:20)