Darren Till Reacts to Tyron Woodley’s Harsh Comments About Him

Rising UFC welterweight prospect Darren Till has responded to current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Till became a name that fight fans should keep an eye on when he beat former UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone last year.



Now, he’s slated to take on former welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

Till has gone on record in previous interviews that after he beats Thompson, he plans to fight a top contender and get one step closer to a title shot.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Till responded to the comments made by Woodley, which were the fact that Thompson would make ‘light work’ of the rising prospect.

“I couldn’t really give a (expletive) about what Woodley says,” Till told MMAjunkie. “What does light work actually mean? I don’t know what that means. Is any fight light work? Is he trying to say I’m light work? That just doesn’t make any sense. To me that doesn’t make any sense at all. No one is light work at all. So he can tune in the 27th of May if he thinks anyone is going to make light work of me. I’m going to show everyone.”

“They were wanting to book me against a good striker so we could have a good war and give the fans a good fight,” Till said. “We talked about (Jorge) Masvidal, but he wasn’t ready. Then they had plans with (Rafael dos Anjos) and Colby (Covington) then (Kamaru) Usman and (Santiago) Ponzinibbio. Then (Demian) Maia and (Robbie) Lawler were out. So I just saw it coming. Then I got the announcement from the UFC. I asked for the fight, and I got it.”



“I don’t think I deserve to walk out last,” Till said. “He is who he is, and he’s the No. 1 contender for a reason. I don’t mind being out first, even in my town. I just think respectfully he deserves to come out last. Stuff like that it doesn’t matter. He’s the blue corner, but it doesn’t matter. So respectfully it’s only right that he walks out second.”



UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

What are your thoughts on Till’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below.