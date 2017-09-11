Darren Till Says Donald Cerrone is on His Way Out of MMA

Darren Till is confident going into his clash with Donald Cerrone.

On Oct. 21, Till will take on Cerrone inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The welterweight scrap is set to headline UFC Fight Night 118. The card will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Till said he believes “Cowboy” sees him as a legit threat:

“It’s been good getting a bit of attention. And he said he doesn’t know me, which is fine because it’s not disrespect. On Instagram, Jackson-Wink put up ‘Donald Cerrone versus who,’ but I’m sure they’re researching me now and thinking, ‘We have to take this kid seriously.’”

He went on to say that he’ll stop Cerrone, who he feels is close to retirement.

“At the end of the day, Donald Cerrone is a 34-year-old man who is on his way out and drinks every day. I’m a 210-pound gorilla, and they should be scared because I’m not scared, and I’m going to go in there and knock him out.”