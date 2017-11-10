Darren Till Says Fighting Stephen Thompson in Liverpool is Ideal

Darren Till hopes that a bout with Stephen Thompson comes to fruition.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced claiming that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White confirmed a Feb. 24 tilt between Till and Thompson. As it turns out, nothing has been made official. Thompson’s coach and father has gone on to say that the bout doesn’t interest him.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Till said a match-up with “Wonderboy” intrigues him the most:

“I hadn’t heard a thing about it. Obviously, Dana said what he said — he’s speaking very highly of me since the Cerrone win — and I guess he was thinking that me and ‘Wonderboy’ would be a really good fight. He was talking about making that fight in England, and of course, everybody immediately started talking about Liverpool. Nothing has been set in stone, but let’s be honest, the next day the whole Internet was talking about it.”

He went on to express confidence in his ability to finish Thompson if they were to clash inside the Octagon.

“Wonderboy is obviously the ideal (opponent) because he’s the highest ranked. If you’re going off rankings, he’s the highest. I’ve always said that rankings don’t matter, but I think I can KO ‘Wonderboy.'”