Darren Till Set for Main Event at First Ever UFC Card in Liverpool, England

Top 10 ranked welterweight Darren Till will get the chance to headline the first ever card in his hometown as the UFC heads to Liverpool, England on May 27.

Darren Till will finally get to fight at home.

The top 10 ranked welterweight is set to compete in the main event at the first ever UFC card in his hometown of Liverpool, England on Sunday, May 27 from the Echo Arena.

The UFC made the announcement about the Liverpool card on Friday.

While Till is set to headline the card, he’s still awaiting word on an opponent but obviously as a Liverpool native, he’s mostly excited about the chance to compete at home for the UFC.

“I can’t believe UFC is finally coming to Liverpool and I’m going to be headlining Echo Arena,” Till said “My name is going to be remembered in 200 years’ time for being part of this historical event and I can’t even describe how much that means to me.”

There had been rumors that the UFC was targeting May for a return to Dublin, Ireland but it appears those plans were scrapped in favor of doing this card in Liverpool instead.

As Till anxiously awaits word on an opponent for his second straight headlining gig, the UFC did announce two more fights already set for the card in May.

England native Tom Breese will move up to the middleweight division where he takes on former Olympian Daniel Kelly.

Former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Elias Theodorou will also get back in action as he faces off with Trevor Smith in another contest at 185 pounds.

“The stars really aligned for the Octagon to touch down in Liverpool,” UFC vice president of international and content David Shaw said on Friday. “We have seen such phenomenal demand from fans in the region for a live event. Pair that with having such a rising, local star in Darren Till it made absolute sense to bring our first live event to this historical combat sports city in 2018.”

Tickets for the Liverpool event will go on sale locally through the Echo Arena and Ticketmaster on April 13.

Who should Darren Till face at the first ever UFC card in Liverpool, England? Sound off in the comments and let us know!