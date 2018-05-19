Darren Till Feels Stephen Thompson Was Forced Into UFC Liverpool Bout

Darren Till doesn’t believe Stephen Thompson truly wants to fight him.

On May 27, Till and Thompson will clash in the main event of UFC Liverpool. The action is set to take place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. This will be the second headlining bout under the UFC banner for Till.

“The Gorilla” has garnered a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-0-1 up to this point. He’s in for his toughest opponent in Thompson, who is a two-time welterweight title challenger. A win would likely see Till compete for the title in the future.

Speaking to Jim Edwards for MMANYTT, Till said he believes he’s fighting someone who didn’t get his ideal bout (via MMAMania.com):

“I think ‘cause [Thompson] didn’t want to take this fight he’s been talking a bit more out of tame lately. Not bad, ‘cause you know, he’s not a sh*t talker, he’s not a bad person, he’s a nice guy. But just ‘cause I feel like he was forced into this fight he didn’t want to take it. But he’s still comin’ and he’s comin’ to beat me on home turf and we’ll see, mate.”

Till earned the biggest victory of his career back in Oct. 2017. He scored a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. The fashion in which Till won stunned many and it catapulted him to a high-profile scrap with “Wonderboy.”

UFC Liverpool has shaped up and here’s what to expect. In the co-main event, Neil Magny will welcome Craig White to the Octagon. Featherweights Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell are set to go one-on-one. In another featherweight tilt, Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight will throw leather. Bantamweight prospect Manny Bermudez goes head-to-head with Davey Grant and Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart will get the main card started.

Do you like Darren Till or Stephen Thompson for the UFC Liverpool main event?