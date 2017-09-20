Darren Till Tears into Brendan Schaub for Recent Comments

When England’s Darren Till takes on Donald Cerrone in UFC Fight Night: Gdansk on October 21 it will be the biggest night of his career to date

Regardless, Till believes that he deserves more respect than what he has been getting thus far.

The Englishman is certainly one to watch in the UFC’s welterweight division, with the Muay Thai specialist enjoying a 16-15-1 record with 9 knockouts/TKOs. Having turned pro in Brazil in 2013, the Astra Fight Team made a mark on the South American MMA scene before being signed to the UFC in 2015.

While Till is still a relatively unknown quantity in the world’s foremost promotion, he is certainly set to introduce himself in style when he enters the cage in Gdansk:

“They can say what they want. At the end of the day, if ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone came into Muay Thai we’d consider him an amateur,” Till told Obviously Fight Talk. So what does that say? He wouldn’t be considered no top-level striker in Muay Thai, let me tell you that right now. So what’s the difference?”

“You’ve got people like Brendan Schaub saying he doesn’t know me, he’s disrespecting me and whatever, saying ‘Cowboy’ shouldn’t be taking this fight, but why shouldn’t he be taking the fight? Let’s get it straight, I’m unbeaten here,” he added. “I’m unbeaten. Nobody’s been able to beat me.



“So what do I do? Do I just stay on the prelims, do I? Fighting no one. Can’t I move up? Is this what the world’s come to? I can’t move up? I can’t fight these big guys? Is this what it is? A big gap? I’ll (expletive) show them what’s going to be a big gap on fight night when I crack him on the chin (Transcription via MMAJunkie).”.

Till, who is currently 3-0-1 in the UFC, has experience confusion from many fans and pundits who are unaware of his credentials. Cerrone himself even claimed to have ‘no idea’ who the Englishman was and this sentiment was echoed by Schaub himself. On Oct. 21, the Liverpool native will have a chance to change that all when he steps into the octagon against one of the UFC’s most beloved fan-favorites:

“I’ll be going in to take [Cerrone’s] chin clean off,” he said. “So, you know, let these people talk, let Brendan Schaub go on his podcast and talk. Hasn’t he got better things to talk about? He should be worrying about the (expletive) 10 knockouts he’s had in his career.”