Darren Till Insists UFC Liverpool Weight Cut Wasn’t as Bad as it Looked

Darren Till claims his weight cut ahead of UFC Liverpool looked worse than what it really was.

Till missed weight by 3.5 pounds ahead of his bout with Stephen Thompson. “The Gorilla” agreed not to weigh in more than 188 pounds on the afternoon of the fight. He was able to fulfill that commitment.

In the end, Till ended up taking a unanimous decision victory over “Wonderboy.” Video surfaced of Till’s weight cut and it didn’t look pretty. Check it out below:

Speaking to ESPN, Till insisted that the cut wasn’t as bad as the film suggests:

“There was an agreement that they were allowed to film, and I don’t know what went on in terms of releasing the video but there’s no hard feelings. I just think it was too early to release it. I came off social media for a few days, but I know the video didn’t get a lot of good feedback. It wasn’t as bad as what people think because there were other things circling around that weight cut. I saw it [the video] but it was just after the fight, so I didn’t pay much attention to it. I was just basking in the ambience of UFC Liverpool.”

Till is the second ranked UFC welterweight. There’s a lot of concern over Till’s ability to make weight. “The Gorilla” himself said he wouldn’t mind if Thompson got the title shot before him due to the failed weight cut. With Colby Covington capturing interim gold and in position to meet Tyron Woodley in a title unification bout, Till is likely to have another bout before getting a title opportunity.

Do you think Darren Till will eventually move up to middleweight?