Darren Till Weighs In At 187.3, Fight With Wonderboy Is On For UFC Liverpool

UFC Liverpool has a main event.

Rising British superstar Darren Till weighed in again as scheduled on Sunday morning, just hours before he steps into the Octagon to fight the number one ranked Welterweight contender in the world, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

“The Gorilla” successfully tipped the scales at 187.3 pounds, meeting the requirement, which called for him to weigh in under 188 pounds by 1pm local time.

Media wasn’t allowed in the room when Darren Till weighed in, however, here’s a pic of the scale provided to me by a source who was in the room. As you can see, 187.3 pounds. Crisis averted. pic.twitter.com/c1mkXoncWw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2018

With the weight on point, Till will forfeit 30 percent of his purse for missing his initial weigh-in, and the fight with Thompson will go on as scheduled at UFC Fight Night 130 this evening at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

