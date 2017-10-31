Darrent Till Dismisses Comparisons to Conor McGregor, Eyes 3 UFC Titles

Following a first-round mauling of UFC fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone earlier this month, Britain’s Darren Till catapulted himself into the welterweight rankings

The Liverpool-native’s performance was so impressive that immediate comparisons were made to Ireland’s Conor McGregor.

Till is having none of it, though, insisting that he is his ‘own man’ as is McGregor:

“I’m not like Conor in any way, shape or form, he’s his own man and I’m my own (man), but I believe everything I say,” Till told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “And when I say it I do it. I train harder than anyone. I put the work in.”

Till will not escape the inevitable comparisons given his ambitions to win multiple titles in the UFC ranks. The Englishman is planning on going one better than McGregor, however, in becoming the first fighter to hold three titles in separate weight classes in the UFC:

“This has been a thought of mine for a few years now, for the last two or three,” he said. “Just because of how big I am, I know I can’t stay at welterweight forever and the way you see a guy like Conor getting the two [titles].

“To me, now, that’s already been done, so now I need three [titles]. I need to beat him in that because when I say I want to be the greatest, I don’t want people to question it and go, ‘Well hang on, GSP, Jon Jones…”