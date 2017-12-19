Darrion Caldwell Set to Defend Title Against Leandro Higo at Bellator 195

Darrion Caldwell has his first Bellator bantamweight title defense set.

On March 2, 2018, Bellator 195 will be held inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Earlier today (Dec. 19), the promotion announced that Caldwell will put his 135-pound gold on the line against Leandro Higo.

Back in October, Caldwell defeated Eduardo Dantas via unanimous decision to become the bantamweight champion. Thanks to a unanimous decision win over Joe Taimanglo on the same card that Caldwell won the title, Higo has earned his shot.

Bellator 195 will air live on the Paramount Network, which will replace Spike in Jan. 2018. This will be the fourth Bellator event under the new network name.