Dave Navarro Set to Perform National Anthem at Bellator NYC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Bellator NYC

Bellator has nabbed Dave Navarro to perform the national anthem at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV).

Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The event will air live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET. Bellator recently sent out a press release announcing Navarro’s spot performing the national anthem.

You can read the press release below:

“World-renowned musician, artist and filmmaker Dave Navarro will perform the national anthem prior to the main event for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, the biggest event in Bellator history, features the long-awaited bout between two of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts history, as Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC) finally square off in an impending grudge match. This blockbuster event includes a heavyweight bought between MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and hard-hitting Matt Mitrione, along with two championship bouts, including Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap against Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).”

