Dave Sholler Recalls Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier Brawl at Presser

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dave Sholler
Image Credit: Jose Youngs of The MMA Corner

Aug. 4, 2014 will be a date Dave Sholler will never forget.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) public relations head was in the middle of a staredown between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Sholler got a lot more than he bargained for and was on the receiving end of a shove from “Bones.”

Jones didn’t have ill will towards Sholler, but he did for Cormier. The two butted heads on the stage, causing Cormier to push Jones. All hell broke loose as the two brawled off the stage.

MMAJunkie.com recently sat down with Sholler. He admitted that he didn’t expect the two professionals to be as hostile as they were during the UFC 178 press conference:

“I didn’t have the feeling it was going to become as volatile as it became. It didn’t feel to me like any other press conference, other than that I was excited for the fight itself. I just knew it was going to be electric, I knew that there was bad blood. But quite frankly, when you talk about Chuck (Liddell) and Tito (Ortiz) and Randy (Couture) and some of those big fights, there’s been bad blood in the UFC before. The UFC sells best when there’s bad blood.”

