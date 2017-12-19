David Branch Challenges Yoel Romero, Gets Response

David Branch wants a bout with Yoel Romero, and his request may be granted.

Branch was last seen in action against Luke Rockhold back in September. He ended up losing the bout via second-round submission. It was his first loss since May 2012.

Branch is eyeing a huge turnaround against former interim title challenger Romero. He threw down a challenge on Twitter:

“Yoel Romero, people have (a) reason to be feared by you my friend. I want to fight the most dangerous people in the world and you’re one of them. February 24 (at) UFC on FOXC (in) Orlando I would like to do battle with you.”

@YoelRomeroMMA people have reason to be feared by you my friend. I want to fight the most dangerous people in the world and you’re one of them. February 24 @UFCONFOX Orlando I would like to do battle with you 👊🏿 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — David Branch (@DavidcBranchMMA) December 13, 2017

Romero wasted little time responding.