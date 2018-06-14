David Branch Claims Former Title Contender is Holding up Fight

David Branch claiming is that one former title contender is holding up a fight for an upcoming UFC event.

The former World Series of Fighting champion took to his official Twitter account to claim that Ronald Souza is holding up a fight with him that would serve as the main event for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Branch is fresh off a big knockout win over Thiago Santos and is looking to get a fight with Souza. However, the problem is that Jacare isn’t all that interested in it.

Souza took to his Twitter account a few days ago to note which fights that he’s interested in.

“I want a rematch against Yoel Romero or Kelvin Gastelum. These are fights that make sense for me at the moment. #rematch @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby.”

It appears that neither of those fighters likely now as Romero is coming off a decision loss to UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 225. Gastelum, on the other hand, is coming off a split decision fight with Souza at UFC 224.

This leads us to Branch, who asked for the fight, but claims that Souza is not “isn’t feeling confident enough” to sign on. Branch did note that the fight was supposed to take place on August 22nd but likely means September 22nd.

There is a Fight Night event that is set to take place on 9/22 in São Paulo, Brazil at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

“I just want to be clear to everyone I’ve been offered to fight JACARE main event August 22nd in Brazil and he’s not feeling confident enough to take the fight. @arielhelwani @DamonMartin @bokamotoESPN @sherdogdotcom @NewYorkRic @lthomasnews.”

