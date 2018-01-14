David Branch Disappointed to Lose Out on Yoel Romero Bout

David Branch was looking forward to ‘righting a few wrongs’ against perennial contender Yoel Romero at UFC on FOX 28 next month. With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker pulling out of his showdown against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Australia, Romero has been drafted in to replace the champ.

This leaves Branch without an opponent.

Branch took to Instagram on Saturday to express his clear disappointment at hearing the news. The former World Series of Fighting middleweight champion must now wait for the UFC to decide on whether to replace Romero or scrap the bout completely (h/t BloodyElbow):

“I just got up to take a f—king piss, and I found out about all this s—t right now,” Branch said. “I’ve been training my f—king ass off. I’m away from my family right now, sleeping in the f—king gym — sleeping in my gym. F—k, man, damn. Things happen. We get injured sometimes. These guys are all real fighters. This is the nature of the business.

“I was just really stoked to fight Yoel. Really excited to right some wrongs in my last fight. These things happen. I’m going to be back in the Octagon soon, guys. I don’t know against who. I guess I’m just going to go home and sleep now. I don’t know what’s going on. This s—t is crazy.”